NCNW Christmas Gala to be Held Dec. 9

NCNW:

Join NCNW for their first annual Christmas Gala on December 9, 2017 from 6:00PM-10:00PM at Mathis Auditorium. Tickets are $15 each or $25 per couple. There will be food, dancing, and a photographer. There are a few more surprises in store but you’ll have to join us to find out what they are. Get your tickets early because they’re sure to sell out. Dress attire is semi-formal or formal. For tickets please see any NCNW member or call 229-234-2353. You may also purchase tickets via PayPal using Ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com . Make sure to put Gala Tickets in the memo.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor