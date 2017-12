Warner Robins – Trey Hill, offensive lineman from Houston County, commits to the University of Georgia.

Hill, nation’s #2 Guard, narrowed down his choices to 4 colleges: Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. Earlier this week, Houston County had a press conference for Hill to announce his decision. He followed his former teammate, Jake Fromm, to Georgia.

More information: SEC Country

About the Author: Chase Calhoun