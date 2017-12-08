Man crashes into home after being shot during alleged road rage incident

By: CBS46

DECATUR, GA (CBS46) – A man crashed his vehicle into a home after being fatally shot during an alleged road rage incident in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Columbia Drive in Decatur.

Police say the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Cedric Williams, was attempting to turn south onto Columbia Drive from Memorial Drive when he cut off another vehicle. The vehicle then pulled aside Williams’s car and someone inside started firing shots.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

After Williams was shot, he crashed his vehicle into the garage of a home in the area. No one inside the home was injured.

Two female passengers in Williams’ car were not injured.

Williams leaves behind a 22-month-old son.