Man arrested for sale of methamphetamine in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Live Oak man has been arrested following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.

32-year-old Christopher E. Martin was arrested Monday by the Suwannee County Drug Task Force.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says, during the arrest, investigators seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, .2 grams of heroin, 11 grams of marijuana, $1,353 in cash, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Martin was also charged with driving with a suspended license, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and had an outstanding warrant for a felony parole violation.

Anyone with information on the sale of illegal drugs in Suwannee County, is asked to contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at 386-362-2222. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief