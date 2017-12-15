Man accused of illegally baiting, killing black bears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Sopchoppy man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, accused of illegally baiting and killing black bears in the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area.

John Havens, 56, was arrested by Leon County deputies on Thursday.

According to arrest documents, on November 28, a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer located a dead black bear near an illegal bait trap in the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area. The officer determined that the bear had been shot while feeding on corn.

The officer followed ATV tire tracks from the area and eventually located a man out hunting, identified as John Havens.

The officer says Havens appeared very nervous and initially denied shooting the bear.

The officer also questioned Havens about dead bears that were found last year at the same location.

During the interview, the officer says Havens ultimately admitted to shooting two bears this season and three last season. Havens claimed he shot the bears because they had been eating his corn.

A warrant was signed for Havens’ arrest for unlawfully shooting a black bear, illegal baiting, and failing to recover the bear after killing it.

Havens was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday and released on his own recognizance later the same day.

A limited black bear hunting season was opened in Florida in 2015 as part of a “bear management” plan. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission then voted not to reopen a hunt in 2016. In April 2017, commissioners voted to reconsider bear hunting again in two years.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief