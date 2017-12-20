Lowndes High School Student Arrested for Possession on Campus
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office:
On December 19, 2017, Deputies assigned to the Lowndes County High School were alerted by faculty members of suspicious activity within the student parking lot. The deputies made contact with two students of the high school within a vehicle and noted the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Consent was obtained to search the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of narcotics, currency and items related to the distribution of marijuana. Deputies arrested Austin Gabrial Coats and transported him to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.
Austin Gabrial Coats
White / Male
18 YOA
Hahira, Georgia
Charges : Possession of a schedule 1 Controlled substance – Felony
Possession of a controlled substance within a 100 feet of a school – Felony
Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute – Felony
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief