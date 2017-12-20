Lowndes High School Student Arrested for Possession on Campus

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office:

On December 19, 2017, Deputies assigned to the Lowndes County High School were alerted by faculty members of suspicious activity within the student parking lot. The deputies made contact with two students of the high school within a vehicle and noted the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Consent was obtained to search the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of narcotics, currency and items related to the distribution of marijuana. Deputies arrested Austin Gabrial Coats and transported him to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Austin Gabrial Coats

White / Male

18 YOA

Hahira, Georgia

Charges : Possession of a schedule 1 Controlled substance – Felony

Possession of a controlled substance within a 100 feet of a school – Felony

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute – Felony

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief