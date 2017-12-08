Lowndes County Preps for Cold Weather

Emergency Management is monitoring temperatures. The following shelters are open 12/8 to those seeking shelter from cold temperatures:Grace Fellowship Church 1304 West Hill Ave Salvation Army on Virginia AvenueNew Horizons 714 Charlton StreetAlso, freezing temperatures are expected the next few nights. Citizens should take precautions to protect plants, pipes, and pets.

Dripping faucets can prevent pipes from freezing, plants should be brought indoors or covered, and pets should be ideally brought inside or provided a warm, dry environment until temperatures rise.