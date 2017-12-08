Lowndes County and Valdosta City Schools to Release Early Dec. 20

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools will have an early release on Wednesday, December 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned:

Valdosta High School – 12:00 pm

Elementary Schools – 12:30 pm

Middle Schools – 1:00 pm

VECA – 12:00 pm

Horne Learning Center – 12:00 pm Valdosta City Schools will be closed December 21 through January 4 for students. Teachers report back to work on Thursday, January 4 and students on Friday, January 5 . Please remember that January 5 was added back as a student school day when the Valdosta Board of Education amended the 2017-18 calendar following Hurricane Irma closures. Two additional days were added back as student school days in February as well. Students are required to come to school on Friday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 20 . The district will be closed on Monday, February 19 for a one-day winter break.

Lowndes County Schools:

Lowndes County Schools will have an early release Wednesday, December 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned: At 11:30, the 1st load of elementary students will be dismissed. At 12:00, the 2nd load of elementary students. At 12:00, Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed. At 12:30 Middle school students will be dismissed. All Lowndes County Schools will be closed December 21 through January 8 for students. Teachers will report back to work January 5 and 8 for Teacher Inservice Days. Students will report back to school Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor