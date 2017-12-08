Lowndes County and Valdosta City Schools to Release Early Dec. 20
Valdosta City Schools:
Valdosta City Schools will have an early release on Wednesday, December 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned:
- Valdosta High School – 12:00 pm
- Elementary Schools – 12:30 pm
- Middle Schools – 1:00 pm
- VECA – 12:00 pm
- Horne Learning Center – 12:00 pm
Lowndes County Schools will have an early release Wednesday, December 20. The following dismissal schedule is planned:
At 11:30, the 1st load of elementary students will be dismissed.
At 12:00, the 2nd load of elementary students.
At 12:00, Lowndes High School and Lowndes Alternative School students will be dismissed.
At 12:30 Middle school students will be dismissed.
All Lowndes County Schools will be closed December 21 through January 8 for students. Teachers will report back to work January 5 and 8 for Teacher Inservice Days. Students will report back to school Tuesday, January 9, 2018.
