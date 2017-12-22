Local Stylist Gives Tips on Maintaining Your Do Between Appointments

By Sharah Denton

Victoria Allen has been professionally styling hair in Valdosta for the past four years and counting. Her passion for her career is due to the happiness and confidence her clients have once they have experienced her talents of style. The owner of Platinum Styles Reloaded, Victoria is very confident, skilled and passionate with every client she comes across. For the month of December she is offering clients a “Bring A Friend Special” sew-ins for $120.

Victoria is not at all shy about giving her clients tips and feedback on what to do to keep their hair under control in between hair appointments. “Some tips that I give my clients on how to maintain their hair between appointments is to refrain from putting any oils and products on their hair,” she says. She also suggests brushing tangles from the bottom while working your way up. Water is also not a client’s friend while trying to maintain their signature look. Victoria also suggests wrapping your hair before bed with a satin scarf or bonnet.

For more information on how you can become a client contact 402 E Force St., Valdosta, Georgia or call (229) 232-0361. You can also find the salon on Facebook: @platinumstylesbyvictoria

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief