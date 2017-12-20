LifeSouth: Saving Lives Locally

By Sharah Denton

LifeSouth is a nonprofit organization that provides blood donations within local communities. For Valdosta, Lowndes County, LifeSouth works directly with South Georgia Medical Center and is always in need of blood donations to provide support for the local community. According to Team Supervisor, Cheyanna Shelley, LifeSouth collects blood donations for local needs. It is a 100% nonprofit organization and it is in high demand of all blood type donations. LifeSouth has been in partnership with South Georgia Medical Center since 2016.

“We focus heavily on our donors, because without them, where would we be? We try to take care of everyone on both ends of the spectrum,” says Cheyanna.

Cheyanna emphasizes that donating blood is not as bothersome as one may expect. In fact, the average time it takes is 25 minutes, which includes registration and donor questions.

As a donor herself, Cheyanna says that once she made it up in her mind that her blood could save lives, it became easier to give. Every donation potentially saves the lives of three people and LifeSouth keeps all donations local. And one misconception is that blood donations are for trauma type situations when in fact, blood donations are needed for various situations such as C-sections, heart type surgeries just to name a few. In the United States, only 5% of the population donates blood. With new procedures and safer measures, donating blood is not as restrictive as it once was. LifeSouth is looking for organizations, companies and churches to host blood drives to fill the constant blood shortage locally.

To kick off local support, Five Guys Restaurant is hosting a community night blood drive on December 21 st from 10 am to 5 pm at their location (1705 Norman Dr.). Twenty percent of purchases will be given to LifeSouth from that event and, customers have to present the flier to the cashier. And on January 19th , from 9 am to 5 pm the Valdosta Community Based VA Outpatient Clinic will have a blood mobile located at 2841 N. Patterson Street. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat well prior to donating. To get more information contact LifeSouth located at 2330 N. Ashley Street (inside the Youth Care Building across from Chancy Drugs) or call (229)247-9273.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief