LEIF Seeks 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Nominations

The Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF) is seeking nominations for LCS Distinguished Alumnus Award. This award, created in 2006, is offered to honor former students who have translated their Lowndes County Schools’ experience into distinguished service in the public, business, professional, or educational community. These notable people must have graduated from or been enrolled in Lowndes County Schools at least 10 years ago and must have distinguished themselves through achievement, service, or contributions to society. This annual recognition program is sponsored by the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation. It is also the mission of the award to inspire current students to aspire to similar achievements and to underscore the importance of exploiting the fine educational opportunities offered by the Lowndes County School System.

If you or someone you know meets the criteria to become a Distinguished Alumnus, we are asking for nominations. Applications for the 2018 award are dueFebruary 9, 2018. The award will be presented at the annual LEIF Banquet on April 19. For further information, please contact LaVerne Rome at 229-245-2250.

The application is posted at www.lowndes.k12.ga.us or www.leif-foundation.org

