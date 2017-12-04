LCSO Seize 100 Pounds of Cocaine from Bus

Valdosta – A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 100 pounds of cocaine by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening.

According to Sheriff Ashley Paulk, a MCI brand multi-color bus traveling from Florida was pulled over on I-75 for erratic driving. A K-9 was brought in and alerted deputies to the luggage area located under the bus, resulting in the discovery of the drugs.

By matching the claim checks on the luggage to the passengers, two suspects were taken into custody. One suspect told deputies that they were headed to New York.

Aneudy Ortega and Miguel Angel Lebron Santana are facing charges of cocaine trafficking, which Paulk anticipates will carry a hefty jail sentence.

As this is a federal crime, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is involved and the drugs will be turned over to them.

“Back when I was sheriff before we had what we call the ‘heist team.’ We worked drugs and were very successful in the years before and we’ve been back training some of these people,” Paulk said. “The largest seizure we ever had of cocaine, if my memory serves me correct, was 52 bricks. This is 40 bricks.”

This amount of cocaine has a wholesale value of $1.2 million and an estimated street value of over $4 million, according to Paulk.

The driver of the bus was given a warning for the traffic violations and the bus was allowed to continue its trip after the suspects were apprehended.

