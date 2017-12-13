LCCY Executive Director Seth Brown: Committed to Helping Local Families

By Sharah Denton

Valdosta native Seth Brown has served as the Executive Director for LCCY Family Connections (Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children & Youth, Inc.) for the past 9 years. The LCCY is a Georgia Family Connection Partnership collaborative. The collaborative consists of various sectors dedicated to promoting the well-being of children and families. Seth’s role is to engage collaborative partners, strategic planning, event and activity coordination, connecting resources to families and much more.

One misconception about the organization according to Seth is that the organization only serves the city limits. LCCY’s initiatives and connections extend throughout the entire Lowndes County area. Another misconception is that many people and organizations believe that LCCY is a direct service provider. LCCY is a Partner Engagement agency that collaborates with other nonprofits, public/private sectors, and many entities in the community. They link families to those agencies service providers who provide direct services. However, at times the organization obtains grants that allows them to provide services.

For example they are currently administrating the Georgia Home Visiting Program (formerly Great Start Georgia Lowndes). On Dec. 14th at The Patterson LCCY we will host the 2nd Annual Winter Affair in an effort to raise funds for some of our initiatives in the community. Those initiatives are the Birth to Work Team (Focuses on literacy), Mental Health Action team, (Focus on mental/behavioral health) Physical Health & Nutrition, (Focuses on the health aspects of families) Never Too Late Program (focuses on providing parenting classes, assistance with GED and Job Placement) and the Georgia Home Visiting Program. (Program designed to link and provide resources to primary care givers and mothers with children between ages 0-5).

Seth’s passion to lead the organization as its Executive Director stems from his personal desire to see others succeed and gain awareness as well as access to resources in the community. “I am passionate about seeing families strengthened by being able to use the resources that are available, “says Seth.

Being a Valdosta native, Seth understands the community in ways that many may not. “I am and will always be a Wildcat. I completed my education and graduated from Valdosta High School, Valdosta Technical College ( Now Wiregrass), Georgia Military College, and Valdosta State University. I was born and raised in Valdosta, GA.,” says Seth.

Seth’s personal vision is to grow and be an exceptional leader while promoting success built on learning, growth and experience. Seth professionally would like to be a successful educator and entrepreneur in an effort to assist people with their own educational needs. Seth is an active member of Kappa Delta Pi and graduated of Leadership Lowndes class of 2016. He coaches with the Title Town Titans nonprofit organizations which all he says, have contributed to the many successes of LCCY by being able to actively listen, communicate, collaborate and build effective relationships.

On top of his professional and educational responsibilities, Seth enjoys riding motorcycles as well as loves music. He is an an active musician at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Howell GA where Pastor James White is the pastor and New Hopewell Baptist Church in Naylor GA

where pastor Lorenzo Williams is the pastor. Seth wants the community to understand LCCY works to enhance lives of children and families in Valdosta/Lowndes County through a coordinated community effort and it takes many people at many levels, working together, to effect change in the lives of children and families.

They are always looking for volunteers and help to assist us in developing and implementing ways to assist our families in our great community. Anyone is invited to participate in the LCCY collaborative and meetings are always open to the public. For more information visit: www.lccyfamilyconnection.com.

