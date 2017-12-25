Langdale Hyundai and Comfort Inn and Suites Provide Christmas for Two Local Families

By Sharah Denton

First year General Manager of Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia, Ron Jones partnered with County Inn and Suites to provide Christmas for two deserving families from J.L. Lomax Elementary School.

“These families were selected due to overcoming several obstacles this school year. They are very deserving of this, we hope this makes their Christmas a little brighter,” says JL Lomax School Counselor, Jessi LeFiles.

For Ron Jones, this was an opportunity to give back to families because he understands how difficult overcoming obstacles at a young age can be. “This is more powerful than anything we can ever do. At the end of the day, touching the lives of these kids is more important,” says Ron.

Ron smiles with joy as the children open some of their gifts and express their gratitude. As an added surprise, Ron presented the parents of each family with a monetary gift card. Advice he has for the children is “to look to the future and do not look back; you can reach your dreams no matter the obstacles you are faced with.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief