Isabella’s Briday & Formal Wear Inspired by Mother of Owner

By Sharah Denton

When you meet Mrs. Estell Rose, more than likely you cannot miss her smile and her joyous spirit.

Although originally from Ohio, Estell has called Valdosta, Georgia her home for many years. For the past year Estell has been doing what she says God called her to do and that is running her own bridal shop. With the support of friends and family, Estell will be celebrating a year in business on December 17 th .

When asked where the idea to open up her own bridal shop Estell says, “God gave me the vision. I have always wanted to have my own business.” Estell notes that it was a moment that she was not expecting when a small, still voice whispered in her ear, Why don’t you open your own bridal shop. So with a strong discernment and spiritual push, Estell reached out to Ms Roudine of Roudines Bridal. Estell said she knew at that time that Ms Roudine and her daughter were no longer in business and therefore, she felt Ms Roudine would be a great mentor for her in opening and starting her own business. Estell pays much respect and admiration for Ms Roudines willingness to support, encourage and mentor her in the right direction to open her shop.

“When God give you a vision, he knows your heart, and I knew it was real,” says Estell. Estell is a woman who is passionate about any and everything she does whether it is church, her job, her family and friends, or simply helping others. She said that opening her business it was important for her to remember what the vision was and to make sure not to lose that passion of helping others pursue their dreams and vision while remaining profitable.

Once Estell began working on the business she reached out to her sister, Gerry. It was during that conversation that Estells sister mentioned to her that the name of her shop should be after their late mother, Isabella. When you visit Isabella’s, you see a portrait of their mother on the wall. For Estell, it’s a reminder that her mother is not only guiding her and proud of her, that she is there watching and protecting her. In addition, Isabella’s closely connects the atmosphere of poise, elegance and class within the bridal shop which reflects Isabella, Estells mother.

Estell believes that being a business owner never steers her away from her commitment to do what she can in the community. “I like to be involved and do thing to help people. People can visit Isabella’s and feel comfortable while having one on one support in finding their perfect dress, “she says. However, Estell acknowledges that her business would not be what it is without her dear friends Tyra Howard and Natrice Davis who both volunteer their time to assist with the business and provide customer service.

More recently, the ladies believed it was important to stick to Estells passion for helping others and began earmarking a percentage of sales for the month of October to Angela Tooleys Pink Out Celebration, which is a celebration for breast cancer survivors. Each month Isabella will support a local

non-profit organization by donating that month’s percentage of sales.

When looking for a building for her bridal shop, Estell was aware that it would not initially be possible to have a storefront. As she drove around the community she realized there was space connected to Dr. Samuel Taylors office building. Estell reached out and Dr. Taylor worked it out so that Isabella could be placed in that same office space. Of course, in the near future Estell hopes to expand her business and have a storefront opportunity.

“We have the perfect evening apparel.. Where elegances and dignity are commonplace and service exceeds the norm.” To visit Isabella visit 2601 Bemiss Rd Suite K-1, Valdosta GA 31602, www.isabellabridalship.com, isabellabridalshop@yahoo.com. Shop hours are Mon.-Fri., 6 to 8 pm; Sat. 1-5 pm. Sunday are by appointment only.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor