Isabella Bridal & Formal Wear Inspired by Mother of Owner

By Sharah Denton

When you meet Mrs. Estell Rose, more than likely you cannot miss her smile and her joyous spirit. Although originally from Ohio, Estell has called Valdosta, Georgia her home for many years. For the past year Estell has been doing what she says God called her to do and that is running her own bridal shop. With the support of friends and family, Estell will be celebrating a year in business on December 17, 2017.

When asked where the idea to open up her own bridal shop Estell says, “God gave me the vision. I have always wanted to have my own business.” Estell notes that it was a moment that she was not expecting when a small, still voice whispered in her ear, Why don’t you open your own bridal shop. So with a strong discernment and spiritual push, Estell reached out to Ms Rudine of the former Rudine’s Bridal. Estell said she knew at that time that Ms Rudine and her niece were no longer in business; and therefore; she felt Ms Rudine would be a great mentor for her in opening and starting her own business. Estell pays much respect and admiration for Ms Rudine’s willingness to support, encourage and mentor her in the right direction to open her shop.

“When God gives you a vision, he knows your heart, and I knew it was real,” says Estell. Estell is a woman who is passionate about any and everything she does whether it is church, her job, her family and friends, or simply helping others. She said that opening her business it was important for her to remember what the vision was, and to make sure not to lose that passion of helping others pursue their dreams and vision while remaining profitable.

Once Estell began working on the business she reached out to her sister, Gerry. It was during that conversation that Estell’s sister suggested naming her bridal shop Isabella after their late mother whose name is actually Isabell. When you visit Isabella, you see a portrait of their mother on the wall. For Estell, it’s a reminder that her mother is not only guiding her and proud of her, that she is there watching and protecting her. In addition, Isabella closely connects the atmosphere of poise, elegance and class within the bridal shop which reflects Estell’s mother.

When looking for a building for her bridal shop, Estell was aware that it would not initially be financially feasible to afford a storefront. As she drove around the community she realized there was space available in Dr. Samuel Taylor’s plaza. Estell contacted Dr. Taylor and contracted with him a suite on the second floor. Of course, in the near future Estell hopes to expand her business and secure a storefront opportunity.

Estell believes that being a business owner never steers her away from her commitment to do what she can in the community. “I like to be involved and do thing to help people. People can visit Isabella and feel comfortable while having one on one support in finding their perfect dress,” she says. However, Estell acknowledges that her business would not be what it is without her dear friends Tyra Howard and Natrice Davis who both volunteer their time to assist with the business and provide customer service.

More recently, the ladies believed it was important to stick to Estell’s passion for helping others. Isabella earmarked a percentage of sales for the month of October to Angela Tooley’s Pink Out Celebration, which is a celebration for breast cancer survivors. She also earmarked a percentage of November sales to another local cancer program—Servant of God With Open Arms. Each month Isabella will support a local non-profit organization by donating that month’s percentage of sales.

In honor of Customer Appreciation for a great first year, Isabella is offering 75% clearance on all in store evening gowns during the month of December. Isabella Bridal and Formal Wear offers full bridal line, tuxedos rental, prom, homecoming and evening gowns. “We have the perfect evening apparel. Where elegances and dignity are commonplace and service exceeds the norm.” Visit Isabella at 2601 Bemiss Rd Suite K-1 (second floor), Valdosta GA 31602, www.isabellabridalship.com, isabellabridalshop@yahoo.com. Shop hours are Mon.-Fri., 6 to 8 pm; Sat. 1-5 pm; Sundays are by appointment only.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor