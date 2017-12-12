Inmate Death Under Investigation at Telfair State Prison

Georgia Department of Corrections:

FORSYTH, Ga. – Special Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards are conducting an investigation on the death of inmate Chad Jacobs (GDC #996381), as a suspected homicide.

Agents have reason to believe that inmate Jacobs died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving several inmates. Inmate Jacobs was pronounced dead at Telfair State Prison at 11:35pm on December 10 by Telfair County Coroner.

Jacobs was sentenced in 2014, in Franklin County, for Trafficking Methamphetamines.

