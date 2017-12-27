IN OTHER NEWS: People Have Stopped Taking Ambulances and Started Taking Ubers

Wise Brothers Media – Do you know how much it costs to take an ambulance to the hospital? It’s thousands of dollars. So unless you’re literally bleeding out, this kind of makes sense.

A new study found that the number of people taking ambulances is down at least 7% and probably closer to 10% to 15% . . . because they’re taking UBER instead. After all, spending $15 on a ride to the hospital seems a lot better than spending $1,500.

The researchers say it makes sense; people are weighing the options in non-life-threatening emergencies between having paramedics and a siren versus saving a thousand bucks, and they’re going with option B.

(San Jose Mercury News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief