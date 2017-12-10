HMS & LMS Y-LEAD Students attend Legislative Luncheon

Lowndes County Schools:

On December 6th, Hahira Middle School and Lowndes Middle School Y-LEAD students were invited to the Lowndes County Rotary Club’s 2017 State Legislative Luncheon. Governor Deal was the keynote speaker, also joined by some of our local and state representatives. Students were able to meet and converse with Governor Deal as well as many business and political leaders from our community. It was an educationally beneficial and exciting day for the students!

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor