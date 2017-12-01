Hanson Honored at Retirement Ceremony Thursday Evening

Valdosta – It was a tearful evening at Larry Hanson’s retirement ceremony as many said their farewells to the city manager as he prepares for his new position as the Georgia Municipal Association Executive Director.

Hanson is the 10th and longest-serving city manager for the City of Valdosta, where he oversees 10 departments, 600 employees, and a $95 million budget. In 1958, the citizens of Valdosta voted to establish a Council-Manager form of government which established the governing authority with policy-making responsibility and the professional manager, who is hired by the Mayor and Council, with the day to day management of the city.

Remarks were made at the ceremony by Mayor John Gayle, Councilman Joseph “Sonny” Vickers, GDOT Board Secretary Tim Golden, Judge H. Arthur McLane, 23d Wing Commander Col. Jennifer M. Short and 23d Wing Commander CMSgt Jarrod Sebastian. Each recounted their years spent with Hanson with heartfelt stories.

Col. Short and CMSgt. Sebastian gave mementos of Moody Air Force Base to Hanson. Following in the presentation of gifts were Assistant VCS Superintendent Dr. Alvin Hudson, Fire Chief Freddie Broome, Police Chief Brian Childress, Assistant City Manager Mark Barber and Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Payton, Jr.

The State of Georgia Commendation and Georgia House Resolution were presented by Georgia Representative Dexter Sharper and a proclamation was given by Mayor John Gayle declaring November 30 to be Larry Hanson Day.

