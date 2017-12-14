GSP Reports Fatal Crash in Valdosta

Georgia State Patrol:

On 12/13/2017 at approximately 2020 hours, TFC Jeremy Swain #349 responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Rocky Ford Road south of Knights Ferry Road in Lowndes County. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31 year old Randi Parsons of Valdosta was traveling north on Rocky Ford Road. A pedestrian, 32 year old Zachary Kolberg of Valdosta was lying partially in the roadway, wearing dark clothing, on his back looking up. The Malibu struck the upper torso of Mr. Kolberg with the passenger side front end of the Malibu in the northbound lane of Rocky Ford Road. Ms. Parsons stopped immediately with a witness traveling behind Ms. Parsons. The witness, a Brooks County paramedic immediately initiated CPR. Mr. Kolberg was transported by Lowndes EMS to South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. Ms. Parsons did not sustain any injuries in the crash. Troopers suspect alcohol may be a contributing factor to Mr. Kolberg lying in the roadway but will be pending a toxicology report. Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor for Ms. Parsons; however, a voluntary blood sample was given for a toxicology report. The area of the collision did not have any illumination on the roadway. No charges are expected to be filed in this collision. Next of kin to Mr. Kolberg have been notified.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor