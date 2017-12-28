GSP Final Holiday Traffic Count for Christmas Travel Period

Georgia State Patrol:

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 15 traffic deaths. The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 515 traffic crashes that resulted in 219 injuries, and 10 fatalities. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 192 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 7,323 citations and 12,313 warnings were issued.

Gwinnett County PD, Richmond County SO, Floyd County PD, Cherokee County SO and Albany PD were the local agencies that reported traffic deaths during the holiday period.

Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22 – 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26

102-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 10 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 15

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total Fatalities Troop A Post 29-Paulding(3); Cherokee Co. SO; Floyd Co. PD 5 Troop B Post 27-Blue Ridge; Post 32-Athens 2 Troop C Post 47-Forest Park; Gwinnett Co. PD 2 Troop D Troop E Post 33-Milledgeville(2); Post 46-Monroe; Richmond Co. SO 4 Troop F Troop G Albany PD 1 Troop H Troop I Post 22-Waycross 1

