Grand Jury to determine if criminal charges are necessary in pledge’s death

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — A Grand Jury in the state capitol will look into the death of a Florida State fraternity pledge who died after a night of partying last month.

Grand jurors will decide if criminal charges are warranted.

“There were somewhere in the vicinity of 50-plus people that needed to be interviewed and that is simply what is taking the time,” David Northway of the Tallahassee Police Department said earlier this year as TPD continues to investigate the case.

Days after the death of Andrew Coffey, FSU announced it would suspend Greek life on campus.

More than a month has passed since FSU has suspended Greek life, but the university still doesn’t have a timeline for when the suspension will be lifted.

it’s the same message university President John Thrasher has pushed from the beginning, “We’re trying to find solutions, but we want the students to work with us to find those solutions.”

The Grand Jury will hear testimony on Monday and Tuesday. A decision on whether charges will be filled is likely to come before Christmas.

FSU declined to comment on the upcoming Grand Jury investigation.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief