Georgia State Patrol November Report

Georgia State Patrol:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 117 traffic crashes, resulting in 71 injuries and 1 fatality during the month of November 2017.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of November, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 435 citations, 27 D.U.I. arrests, 37 Seatbelt Violation citations, 9 Child Restraint Violation citations, 14 Distracted Driving citations and 182 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 15 drug arrests including 2 felony drug arrests.

During the 102 hour Thanksgiving Holiday Period which started on Wednesday, November 22nd and ended Sunday, November 26th, Post 31 Troopers investigated 18 crashes with 6 injuries and 0 fatalities. Of the 18 crashes, 1 was caused from a driver following too closely, 8 were caused from driver’s failing to maintain their lane of travel, 3 were caused by deer entering the roadway, and 1 was speed related. In those 18 crashes, 6 drivers were impaired and 3 were distracted.

Post 31 Troopers conducted 266 traffic stops resulting in 169 citations and 228 warnings. Troopers issued 87 speeding citations, 16 seatbelt violations, 4 child restraint violations, 5 distracted driving citations, 10 drug arrests and made 10 DUI arrests.

Statewide, Georgia State Patrol investigated 627 traffic crashes resulting in 294 injuries. Troopers investigated 11 of the 12 fatalities over the holiday period. GSP Posts reporting fatalities were Post 5-Dalton, Post 29-Paulding, Post 43-Calhoun, Post 6-Gainesville, Post 7-Toccoa, Post 32-Athens (3), and Post 20-Dublin (3). Other agencies reporting fatal crashes were Gwinnett County P.D. State Troopers arrested 299 people for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued 11,289 citations and 15,619 warnings during the holiday period.

SFC Tabb reminds everyone to be aware of increased traffic during the holiday period.

There will be an above average presence around malls and shopping centers. Be patient and plan accordingly to allow ample time while traveling. Also, make sure all valuables are secured in your vehicle out of sight such as in the trunk or locked toolboxes.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor