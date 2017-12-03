Georgia peach farm to offer new fruit in spring

MUSELLA, Ga. (AP) – Dickey Farms, which has been growing peaches in Middle Georgia for more than 120 years, will have a new fruit available next spring.

The Telegraph reports Robert “Lee” Dickey IV says more than 22,000 strawberry plants have been planted on about 1 1/2 acres at the farm in Musella.

Robert Dickey, the younger Dickey’s father, says the addition of strawberries will help expand their market and agritourism part of the business.

Unlike peach trees, strawberries have to be planted every year. Dickey says they’ve had to learn a lot about the process but he thinks it fits in well with the rest of the business.

He says strawberries should begin ripening in late March, early April depending on the weather.

The farm also sells pecans, jelly, jams, pickles, relish and cookbooks.

