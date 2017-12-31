GBI arrests Moultrie man on child porn charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Moultrie man on charges of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI says 57-year-old Milton Wrenn was taken into custody on Thursday, December 28, after images of child pornography were found on his computer.

Wrenn was previously arrested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on October 12 for manufacturing marijuana in his home.

GBI says when his house was searched in that previous investigation, his computer was seized.

Authorities say CCSO requested assistance from the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit after sexually exploitative pictures of children were found.

Wrenn is currently being held at the Colquitt County Jail and has been charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief