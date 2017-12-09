Former Live Oak officer convicted on child porn charges

By: WCJB | WCTV Eyewitness News

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) — A former Live Oak police officer has been convicted on various child pornography charges.

Sergeant Kyle Kirby was arrested back in October of 2015 after investigators located dozens of sexually explicit images of children on the laptop in Kirby’s patrol car.

According to the Justice Department, police searched Kirby’s computer as a result of a online child exploration investigation, and found explicit images of children from as early as 2014.

Police say they also discovered images on his work desktop computer of nude children. Officials say the photos had been taken in three different bathrooms.

Kirby allegedly tried to delete the photos but was unsuccessful.

Kirby faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 120 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor