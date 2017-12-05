Former child welfare spokesman arrested on child porn charges

By: Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former spokesman for Florida’s child welfare agency is accused of having child pornography.

An arrest report states 67-year-old Thomas William Barnes was arrested last week. He was charged on Monday with 10 additional child porn charges.

The Gainesville Sun reports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in August that a Yahoo user had sent a graphic photo of a man and a girl. The user was later identified as Barnes.

Police obtained a search warrant for Barnes’ computer and found multiple folders of child porn hidden in subfolders. One, titled “too much,” held at least 55 images. The police report said some pictures were of sexual intercourse with children as young as 6.

NCMEC spokeswoman Jessica Sims said in an email that Barnes left the agency more than 10 years ago.

Barnes remains in jail on a $900,000 bond. Records don’t list a lawyer.

