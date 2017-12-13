Five Students Become the First Lowndes Coastal Plains Education Charter High School Graduates

Valdosta – The first class to graduate from Lowndes’ Coastal Plains Education Charter High School received their diplomas Tuesday evening in a ceremony at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Jumonta Huggie, Devin Young, Calvin Jenkins, Aaliyah March and Tyrell Ned were the five graduates of the 2017 class.

Coastal Plains Education Charter High School is described online as “South-East Georgia’s answer to the dropout problem.”

The school provides flexible evening classes to students wishing to obtain an accredited Georgia high school diploma but may need an option outside of traditional high school. Reasons for needing this option vary from student to student, including students who need to work or care for a family member during the day.

Tuition is free to students who enroll full-time and teachers are all Georgia certified teachers from surrounding counties with the Lowndes site utilizing teachers from Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Brooks County Schools, Colquitt County Schools and Cook County Schools.

The Lowndes site opened Monday, Sept. 17, 2017 after a week delay due to Hurricane Irma, according to Site Director Kip McLeod. The five graduates all finished their required coursework for a diploma within the last week, allowing them the honor of walking across the stage Tuesday night.

“These students come to class almost every night and stay at a minimum of three hours,” McLeod said. “They take tests, work with teachers one-on-one and are all successful.”

There are currently 165 students enrolled, according to McLeod, and each are working at their own pace to follow in their classmates’ footsteps.

For more information, visit www.coastalplainscharter.org.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor