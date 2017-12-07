Five South Georgia Teams Headed to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA – The GHSA State Football Championship will take place this weekend, Dec. 8-9, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Five South Georgia teams (Coffee County, Lee County, Clinch County, Irwin County and Colquitt County) will be making the trip.
Details:
-
- Gates 1 & 2 open at 9AM
- Box Office is open from 8AM to 9:30PM on Gamedays
- Learn more about our Clear Bag Policy
- Only Concourse 100 is open for GA seating, No alcohol sales
- No Re-Entry, Tickets valid for all games on specific day purchased
Schedule:
Fri., Dec. 8
|10:00 am
|A Pri. – ELCA (13-0) vs. Athens Acad. (13-0)
|1:00 pm
|3A – Peach Co. (13-1) vs. Calhoun (13-1)
|4:30 pm
|5A – Rome (14-0) vs. Warner Robins (14-0)
|8:00 pm
|6A – Coffee (10-3) vs. Lee County (13-1)
Sat., Dec. 9
|10:00 am
|A Pub. – Clinch Co. (11-2) vs. Irwin Co. (12-1)
|1:00 pm
|2A – Rabun Co. (14-0) vs. Hapeville Charter (13-1)
|4:30 pm
|4A – Marist (14-0) vs. Blessed Trinity (12-2)
|8:00 pm
|7A – Colquitt Co. (11-3) vs. North Gwinnett (13-1)
More Information:
http://mercedesbenzstadium.com/events/ghsa-state-football-championship-dec-8-9/
https://www.ghsa.net/ghsa-football-state-championship
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor