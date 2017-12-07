Five South Georgia Teams Headed to Mecedes-Benz Stadium this Weekend

ATLANTA – The GHSA State Football Championship will take place this weekend, Dec. 8-9, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Five South Georgia teams (Coffee County, Lee County, Clinch County, Irwin County and Colquitt County) will be making the trip.

Details:

Gates 1 & 2 open at 9AM Box Office is open from 8AM to 9:30PM on Gamedays Learn more about our Clear Bag Policy Only Concourse 100 is open for GA seating, No alcohol sales No Re-Entry, Tickets valid for all games on specific day purchased



Schedule:

Fri., Dec. 8

10:00 am A Pri. – ELCA (13-0) vs. Athens Acad. (13-0) 1:00 pm 3A – Peach Co. (13-1) vs. Calhoun (13-1) 4:30 pm 5A – Rome (14-0) vs. Warner Robins (14-0) 8:00 pm 6A – Coffee (10-3) vs. Lee County (13-1)

Sat., Dec. 9

10:00 am A Pub. – Clinch Co. (11-2) vs. Irwin Co. (12-1) 1:00 pm 2A – Rabun Co. (14-0) vs. Hapeville Charter (13-1) 4:30 pm 4A – Marist (14-0) vs. Blessed Trinity (12-2) 8:00 pm 7A – Colquitt Co. (11-3) vs. North Gwinnett (13-1)

More Information:

http://mercedesbenzstadium.com/events/ghsa-state-football-championship-dec-8-9/

https://www.ghsa.net/ghsa-football-state-championship

