First Junior Winnersville Classic to be Held Dec. 14

VLPRA:

Originally scheduled for the 7th but rescheduled due to weather, the first ever Junior Winnersville Classic is the all star games for VLPRA’s youth football teams will be held Dec. 14.

The All Star Players from all of VLPRA’s teams will play in three games: a Flag Kindergarten/1st Grade game at 5:30 PM, a tackle 2nd/3rd grade game at 6:30 PM, and a tackle 4th/5th grade game at 7:30 PM. It will be just like the high school Winnersville Classic with Valdosta All Stars facing Lowndes All Stars at Martin Stadium. All Star youth cheerleaders will be on the sidelines, too!

It will be a spectacle with high school players from Lowndes and Valdosta on the sidelines as well as cheerleaders and even the Lowndes High Georgia Bridgemen. This will be a night to remember for all the participants and community alike.

Admission is free. Come join the fun and cheer on the Wildcats or the Vikings at the first ever Junior Winnersville Classic on Thursday, December 14th at Lowndes High School’s Martin Stadium.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor