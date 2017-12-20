FDLE: Missing man’s remains found, death ruled a homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a man who went missing 17 years ago was murdered, and his remains have been found.

FDLE agents say the discovery of Mike Williams’ remains came after new information surfaced in the case and investigators conducted an extensive search at an undisclosed location. Sources tell WCTV that location is in Leon County.

On December 16, 2000 the 31-year-old real estate appraiser left Tallahassee to spend the morning duck hunting on Lake Seminole in Jackson County near the Georgia state line. He never returned.

Initially it was ruled an accidental drowning case. But his body was never recovered. FDLE opened a criminal investigation three years later.

FDLE says forensics testing on the newly discovered remains shows Williams was murdered.

But the agency is not commenting on how Williams was killed, where the new information on the case came from, or if there are any suspects.

Agents say the focus has now shifted to bringing those responsible to justice.

The revelations come one day after Williams’ friend, Brian Winchester, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping his estranged wife, Denise Winchester, at gunpoint in 2016.

Denise Winchester is Mike Williams’ widow.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief