FBI Looks to Public for Assistance in Identifying Armed Serial Bank Robber

FBI:

ATLANTA—David J. LeValley, special agent in charge (SAC), FBI Atlanta Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an armed bank robber responsible for the below five metro Atlanta area bank robberies.

September 6, 2017, at 12:39 p.m., Regions Bank, 2419 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30324, demand note, small black bag (child’s pencil case), robber left in a black Toyota Corolla (2014 to 2016).

September 22, 2017, 2:23 p.m., Regions Bank, 6637 Roswell Road, Atlanta (Sandy Springs), Georgia, 30328; verbal demand, same outfit from September 6, 2017.

October 16, 2017, Regions Bank, 6503 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30022; demand note, same outfit from September 6, 2017.

On December 5, 2017, 11:45 a.m., Bank of America, 8755 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Georgia, 30350, displayed weapon after bank teller did not comply with his demands.

On December 7, 2017, 1:28 p.m., Regions Bank, 2486 Roswell Road NE, Marietta, Georgia, 30062.

The robber is described as being a black male in his mid to late 30’s in age, medium build, with some facial hair, wearing a large/oversized black wrist watch, similar style shirts that have the “Punisher” logo, wearing a “Walking Dead-Beware I Bite” hat, often carrying a small zippered bag.

Anyone with information regarding this individual should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at tel. (404) 577-8477. There is a reward through Crime Stoppers and all callers can remain anonymous.

