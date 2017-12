Atlanta – After the Atlanta Falcons 23-13 loss against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Falcon fans are starting a petition to get rid of Pete Morelli and his crew.

The petition will then be sent to Roger Goodell when they have enough signatures. Atlanta had 10 penalties for 91 yards compared to 3 penalties for thirty yards for the Saints.

More Info: http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/falcons-fans-start-petition-to-remove-nfl-officiating-crew

About the Author: Chase Calhoun