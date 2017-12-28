Faith, Family and Fitness with Reomona Thomas

By Sharah Denton

Valdosta native, Reomona Thomas has always enjoyed working out and staying fit. It was after gaining 50 pounds with her second pregnancy that Reomona realized that fitness was her passion.

“In May of 2016, I began working out with a personal trainer. It was then I rediscovered my passion for fitness, and decided to take better care of myself, “she says.

Finding the new “her” allowed Reomona to hone in on her passion and her faith. She began daily with prayer, a devotional and a workout. Through that experience Reomona knew she wanted to share and motivate others.

“In order to take care of our husbands and families, we must first take care of ourselves. What works best for me is getting up at 4 am to do my workout. It’s all about what’s finding what works for you. Maybe for some it’s a walk after dinner, for others, it’s a walk during lunch break. Whatever you have to do to fit that time in to take care of yourself, do it. The reward outweighs the sacrifice!”

Reomona knows that with daily responsibilities it can be difficult to balance “me” time, however she says it’s important to stay motivated even through the difficult times. When asked what advice she would give to women who are having a difficult time getting and staying motivated, Reomona encourages everyone to find one or two reasons why they need to get in shape and to keep in the forefront of their mind why they started when they feel like giving up.

Reomona’s concept of faith, family and fitness is about a holistic approach to fitness. “When these three are in balance I am a witness you find yourself living a more purposeful and fulfilling life. We have to meet people where they are and then motivate them to become a better version of themselves. My wish is that they would pay it forward and help someone else,” says Reomona- Woman of faith, wife, mother, career woman and fitness coach.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief