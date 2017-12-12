Ex-congresswoman plans appeal of prison sentence

By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida congresswoman wants to remain free while appealing her prison sentence for fraud.

71-year-old Corrine Brown was sentenced last week to five years in prison and three years’ supervised release for fraud and lying on her tax returns and congressional financial disclosures about a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

The once-powerful Democrat was ordered to surrender to authorities in January.

According to a WJXT-TV report , Brown’s attorney is asking in a motion filed Monday for release on bond while she appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

(WCTV)