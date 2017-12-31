EMA Lowndes Urges Residents to Prep for Cold Week Ahead

EMA:

Beginning Monday, temperatures across our community are expected to drop below freezing for most of the week. Please take necessary measures to protect people, pets, pipes and plants. Shelter space is available at Grace Fellowship Church, 1304 West Hill Ave., the Salvation Army on Virginia Ave., and New Horizons, located at 714 Charlton St.

At the request of Lowndes County Fire Rescue, please do not use alternative heating methods that are not approved for indoor use such as ovens or the burning of wood in fire places rated only for gas logs. Space heaters should be in good working order and used a good distance away from walls or items on the floor. Local ordinances provide for the protection of pets during extreme temperatures. Pets should be brought inside or provided shelter to adequately protect them from freezing temperatures.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief