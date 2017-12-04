Downtown Valdosta Unveils 25th Edition Christmas Ornament

City of Valdosta:

The Valdosta Main Street office has released its 25th edition in the series of the Downtown Valdosta Christmas ornaments. These local collectibles celebrate historic downtown landmarks and make wonderful holiday gifts.

The gold ornament was designed by the Main Street staff and features the Exchange Bank Building, which was built circa 1886 and is located at 136 N. Ashley Street. The building now houses The Brass Quill Gallery.

The 2017 ornaments cost $10 each, and ornaments from 2012-2016 may be purchased for the same amount. Ornaments from years 2001-2011 may also be purchased for $6 each, while supplies last.

Ornaments in the Downtown Valdosta Christmas Ornament Series include:

Strand-Alamo Theatre (2016)

Smith Drug and Seed Company Building (2015)

Cranford Building (2014)

25 th Anniversary of The ‘Dosta Playhouse (2013)

The Roberts Building (2012)

Historic Liberty Theater (2011)

Valdosta Sesquicentennial/City Hall (2010)

Converse Building (2009)

Wisenbaker Building (2008)

City Market (2007)

First Presbyterian Church (2006)

King’s Grill (2005)

McKey Building (2004)

First Baptist Church (2003)

First United Methodist Church (2002)

Ashley House (2001)

St. Paul A.M.E. (2000-sold out)

Converse-Dalton-Ferrell House (1999-sold out)

Chamber of Commerce (1998-sold out)

Lowndes County Historical Museum (1997-sold out)

C.C. Varnadoe (1996-sold out)

Lowndes County Courthouse (1995-sold out)

Valdosta City Hall (1994-sold out)

Dosta Playhouse (1993-sold out)

Citizens may purchase these local collectibles at the Main Street office, located on the first floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, call 229-259-3577.

