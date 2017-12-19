Dewar Elementary Teacher Receives Grant

Lowndes County Schools:

Kelly Gordon, DES PE teacher, received a $1000 New Teacher Assistance Grant from Georgia Power. To be eligible for this grant, the teacher must be nominated by a professor or mentor teacher, graduate in the top 25% of her class, and secure a full-time position upon graduation. Congratulations to Kelly for being one of only fifty grants awarded in the state of Georgia!!

Pictured: Katie Chappuis (Principal), Kelly Gordon (Grant Recipient), and Ike Harbuck (Region External Affairs Manager, Georgia Power)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief