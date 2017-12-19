Dewar Elementary Teacher Receives Grant

| December 19, 2017 | 0 Comments

Lowndes County Schools:

Kelly Gordon, DES PE teacher, received a $1000 New Teacher Assistance Grant from Georgia Power.  To be eligible for this grant, the teacher must be nominated by a professor or mentor teacher, graduate in the top 25% of her class, and secure a full-time position upon graduation.  Congratulations to Kelly for being one of only fifty grants awarded in the state of Georgia!!

Pictured:  Katie Chappuis (Principal), Kelly Gordon (Grant Recipient), and Ike Harbuck  (Region External Affairs Manager, Georgia Power)

Valdosta Police Arrest subject for multiple charges after breaking into a vehicle
Man arrested for sale of methamphetamine in Suwannee County

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief

Filed in: Local News, News
×

Post a Comment