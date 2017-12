Tallahassee, Fla. – Willie Taggart is considering Deion Sanders to be on the football coaching staff at Florida State University.

Deion Sanders played defensive back at FSU from 1985-1988. He would coach the defensive backs if takes the job.

More Info: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/willie-taggart-considering-deion-sanders-for-spot-on-florida-state-coaching-staff/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun