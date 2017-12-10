December Events at Reed Bingham State Park
Adel – Reed Bingham State Park, located at 542 Reed Bingham Road in Adel, has a variety of events coming up in December.
Friday, December 22, 2017
Reindeer Ornament Craft
Friday, Dec 22, 2017 1:30 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Participants will make reindeer Christmas tree ornaments out of tree cookies then paint them. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Saturday, December 23, 2017
Holiday Cornhole
Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 12:30 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Join us for a cornhole tournament and candy cane game afterwards. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 3:30 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Participants will be given a list of items and holiday clues and have to take pictures around the park. A prize will be given at the end. $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Telescope Craft
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 1:30 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Participants will make their own telescopes and learn some constellations. All ages welcome. $2 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Mini-Golf Tournament
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 5 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Come test your skills on our mini-golf course. All ages welcome. The winner (the player with the lowest score) will receive a prize. $3-$5 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Friday, December 29, 2017
Pine Needle Basket Weaving
Friday, Dec 29, 2017 1 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Meet at the stage to learn how to make a small basket using pine needles. $6 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Mini-Golf Tournament
Friday, Dec 29, 2017 5 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Come test your skills on our mini-golf course. All ages welcome. The winner (the player with the lowest score) will receive a prize. $3-$5 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Saturday, December 30, 2017
Pine Cone Birdfeeder Craft
Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 1:30 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Participants will make bird feeders out of pine cones. All ages welcome. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
End of the Year Night Hike
Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 5 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Join a ranger for our last night hike of the year. $2 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
Monday, January 1, 2018
First Day Hike
Monday, Jan 1, 2018 5 PM
Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA
Join a park naturalist as we welcome a new year by taking our first hike of 2018. We will be enjoying the diverse flora and fauna our Coastal Plains Trail has to offer. Meet at the trail head. Don’t forget to bring water and wear comfortable shoes. $5 parking. 229-896-3551.
More information: http://gastateparks.org/ReedBingham
