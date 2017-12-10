December Events at Reed Bingham State Park

Adel – Reed Bingham State Park, located at 542 Reed Bingham Road in Adel, has a variety of events coming up in December.

Friday, December 22, 2017

Reindeer Ornament Craft

Friday, Dec 22, 2017 1:30 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Participants will make reindeer Christmas tree ornaments out of tree cookies then paint them. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Saturday, December 23, 2017

Holiday Cornhole

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 12:30 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Join us for a cornhole tournament and candy cane game afterwards. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 3:30 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Participants will be given a list of items and holiday clues and have to take pictures around the park. A prize will be given at the end. $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Telescope Craft

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 1:30 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Participants will make their own telescopes and learn some constellations. All ages welcome. $2 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Mini-Golf Tournament

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 5 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Come test your skills on our mini-golf course. All ages welcome. The winner (the player with the lowest score) will receive a prize. $3-$5 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Friday, December 29, 2017

Pine Needle Basket Weaving

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 1 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Meet at the stage to learn how to make a small basket using pine needles. $6 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Mini-Golf Tournament

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 5 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Come test your skills on our mini-golf course. All ages welcome. The winner (the player with the lowest score) will receive a prize. $3-$5 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Saturday, December 30, 2017

Pine Cone Birdfeeder Craft

Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 1:30 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Participants will make bird feeders out of pine cones. All ages welcome. $3 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

End of the Year Night Hike

Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 5 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Join a ranger for our last night hike of the year. $2 plus $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

Monday, January 1, 2018

First Day Hike

Monday, Jan 1, 2018 5 PM

Reed Bingham State Park – Adel, GA

Join a park naturalist as we welcome a new year by taking our first hike of 2018. We will be enjoying the diverse flora and fauna our Coastal Plains Trail has to offer. Meet at the trail head. Don’t forget to bring water and wear comfortable shoes. $5 parking. 229-896-3551.

More information: http://gastateparks.org/ReedBingham

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor