Coweta County Prison Hosts First GED Graduation Ceremony

FORSYTH, Ga. – On December 10, Coweta County Prison hosted its first General Education Diploma (GED) graduation with six graduates. The facility partners with West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange, Ga to provide instruction and testing. This graduation marks the first commencement ceremony at the facility to feature “pomp and circumstance,” robes and gowns.

“We are hopeful that earning their GED’s will be the first step in their educational career,” said Commissioner Dozier. “Our goal is to send offenders, once released, back into their communities with the skills and resources necessary to be productive citizens.”

During the ceremony comments were made by Michael Fouts, County Administrator and Cleo Griswould, GDC Area Principal. Following the comments, the salutatorian and valedictorian gave their speeches. Coweta County Prison Warden Bill McKenize stated, “It was a great time and a very moving event for these inmates and others who are working to obtain their GED before being released back into society.”

The GED program provides educational services to offenders who did not complete their high school education prior to incarceration. Students must pass tests in four basic subject areas: Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.

The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 52,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 10,500 employees.

For more information on the GDC call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov .

