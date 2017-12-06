Contraband Found Inside Cabbages at Ware State Prison

| December 6, 2017 | 0 Comments

WAYCROSS – The Georgia Department of Corrections posted this photo and released the following statement on their Facebook page Wednesday:

During a shakedown at Ware State Prison today, 12/6, at 9:30 a.m., CERT officers noticed something strange about a bag of cabbage! When they searched the bag, they discovered hollowed cabbages containing 2 large vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, 2 large plastic wrapped bags of tobacco, 8 plastic wrapped touchscreen phones, 2 small wrapped bags of chargers, 6 flip phones, and a small bag of headsets!

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor

Filed in: News, Regional News
