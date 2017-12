MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Packers are eyeing their third state championship in four years as they travel to North Gwinnett tonight.

North Gwinnett Bulldogs host Colquitt County tonight after the weather postponed the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Saturday. Both Colquitt County and North Gwinnett want to show everyone who is deserving of Georgia’s toughest classification.

More information: WSBTV

About the Author: Chase Calhoun