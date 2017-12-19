City of Bainbridge dump truck overturns onto highway

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Bainbridge Public Safety says a City of Bainbridge dump truck flipped onto its side on Tuesday afternoon, blocking the roadway.

The accident happened on Tallahassee Highway at the bypass bridge.

Officials say the driver was turning when the load in the truck shifted, causing the truck to tip over.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

As of 3 p.m., all northbound and southbound lanes were blocked in the area and traffic was being required to turn East or West onto the bypass.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief