Chicago to perform at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee band Chicago is coming to the capital city next year.

Chicago is set to perform at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Friday, May 18. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 15. Tickets will be available online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com, by dialing 850-583-4871, or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office.

Event organizers say 2018 marks the band’s 51st consecutive year of touring.

