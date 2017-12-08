Career Day at Lake Park Elementary School

Lowndes County Schools:

Lake Park Elementary School held their annual Career Day last week. The purpose of Career Day is to offer students an opportunity to explore a variety of career pathways, as well as, the required education and training that is necessary to pursue these careers. Approximately 50 parents and/or community members made presentations concerning their chosen career field. All students in grades Pre-K-5th participated. Some presenters visited classrooms, while others were stationed outside and the students visited them.

Some of the presenting businesses and agencies included: Home Depot RDC, First Federal, Grand Bay, Colquitt EMC, Georgia State Patrol, Eye Associates, Performance Martial Arts, Georgia Forestry, Thacker Dermatology, and Southern Occasions Florist. Lake Park Elementary School is extremely thankful to all presenters who came out and shared their time and resources with our students!

Pictured: Brahm Kellerman (Kellerman Construction) and Brianda Lopez Perez (3rd grade)

