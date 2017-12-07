Buying, Caring and Reusing Christmas Trees

City of Valdosta:

It’s December and many will be on the lookout for the perfect tree! They come in so many shapes, sizes, and types, so keep in mind what’s the best option for you, how to care for it, as well as what to do with it afterward. Artificial trees are pretty easy, but if you choose a live tree or a tree that you can replant later, here are a few helpful tips:

Buying Your Tree

Buy fresh from a reputable nursery or cut your own to help extend the life of the tree.

If you purchase a pre-cut tree, needles should not fall off so check for freshness by pulling your hand towards you along the branch.

Keep in mind that only a small percentage of trees that are kept indoors all winter can survive outdoors if you take that route.

Caring for Your Tree

Saw a couple of inches off the bottom of the trunk before setting it in water.

Watering is critical so never let the water level go below the tree’s base.

Be sure to keep your tree away from heat.

Reusing Your Tree

Use your tree as the base of a brush pile.

Sink old trees in your pond to make a cozy area for aquatic life.

Chip the tree into mulch or bring it to the free Keep Lowndes Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) Bring One for the Chipper event.

To learn more, please visit The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Also, if you are interested in giving the “original green gift” this year, check out these options at the Arbor Day Foundation.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor