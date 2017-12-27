City of Valdosta:

Residents who are looking for an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their used Christmas trees may take them to the “Bring one for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event, sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful, Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off sites are located at The Home Depot on Norman Drive, the Super Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road, and Mathis City Auditorium on N. Ashley Street.

Each person who delivers a tree to one of those locations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 6 will receive a free tree seedling while supplies last.

Additional drop-off sites Dec. 26-noon on Jan. 6 ONLY include Valdosta YMCA, 2424 Gornto Road, and City of Hahira, corner of Lawson and North Lowndes Streets.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief